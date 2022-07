ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly sunny today with highs in the low 80′s. Showers and thunderstorms possible tonight between 3 - 7 AM. Back to sunshine tomorrow with highs in the low 80′s. Dry the rest of the week with highs in the low 80′s through Saturday. Back to the middle 80′s by Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.