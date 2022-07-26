Officers across Rockford amp up security after Sinnissippi Park shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police and Rockford Park District Police crack down on crime, following a shooting at Sinnissippi Park early Saturday morning, that left two men dead and sent two others to the hospital.

City leaders say this deadly shooting came as a result of a ‘pop-up party’. These ‘pop-up parties’ are seen in parking lots or other secluded areas across the city, with large groups crowding after bars close for the night, often times trespassing.

“It’s beyond me why someone would want to attend these parties, when gunshots could ring out at any moment,” said Third Ward Alderperson Chad Tuneberg.

Tuneberg says the pop-up party that turned deadly at Sinnissippi Park in Rockford over the weekend, is just like the saying ‘nothing good happens after midnight’.

“There’s a sense of lawlessness and that’s extremely unfortunate for our community,” said Tuneberg.

Tuneberg says the ‘pop-up party’ at Sinnissippi drew a large crowd, even though it was past park hours.

“We take our safety and security very seriously,” said Rockford Park District Police Chief Theo Glover. “It’s unfortunate they would use the closed park for criminal activity.”

City leaders say they’re trying to put an end to the violence, so innocent people don’t get caught in the crossfire.

“When law-biding citizens are up that early in the morning, getting a start on their day, and have to deal with this,” said Tuneberg. “It’s unacceptable.”

The city is working with the Rockford Police and Park District Police, to up their presence and shut down the parties. Glover adds that they’re going to send officers to the areas where ‘pop-up parties’ occur the most.

“You do what you do to keep yourself physically fit,” said Glover. “We’ll do what we do to keep the parks safe to allow you to do that.”

Tuneberg says there was a similar gathering around 4 a.m. in May, at the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Rockford. That party, ended with 28-year-old woman shot while she was waiting for her friend in a parking lot. The woman luckily survived, but was still shot as bystander.

Police urge people to report these incidents to authorities, to keep the unnecessary violence from breaking out.

