Loves Park man charged with child porn, grooming a minor

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A man accused of having inappropriate contact with a minor over the internet faces multiple charges this week.

Rockford police arrested 36-year-old Brandon Green on Monday, July 25 for solicitation of child pornography, indecent solicitation of a child and grooming. The charges stem from an investigation that began July 2.

While the department’s sensitive crimes unit investigated a report of alleged sex crimes against a child, Green was developed as a suspect.

Authorities say the victim and suspect were known to each other.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on July 25, and Green was taken into custody. He currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail.

