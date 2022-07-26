Advertisement

Former IL gov. defends Soldier Field’s good name

Tuesday, former Illinois governor Pat Quinn is introducing a referendum to protect naming rights to the stadium.
Since 1924, the south side stadium has housed NFL games, concerts, soccer tournaments and more.
By Jordan Lindvall
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) -Soldier Field is nearly synonymous with the Chicago Bears, but one former Illinois politician is bringing attention to the meaning behind the name he’s fighting to defend.

The dedicated war memorial built almost a century ago with public funds has long been the subject of a custody battle between the park district, local government and the NFL franchise. Tuesday, former Illinois governor Pat Quinn is introducing a referendum to protect the name Soldier Field and block any efforts to sell rights to re-name the memorial.

The proposed referendum would read: “”Shall the people of Chicago protect the good name of Soldier Field – which is a war memorial dedicated to the memory of soldiers who fought for our American democracy – by prohibiting the mayor, city council, park district or any other governmental entity from attaching a corporate name to Soldier Field or selling the naming rights to Soldier Field in any way.”

This isn’t the first time Quinn has fought to protect the good name of Soldier Field. In 2001, Quinn along with military service members, families and veterans, organized a grassroots movement to stop the city of Chicago from selling naming rights worth $300 million to the franchise.

“The name of Soldier Field should be Soldier Field forever,” Quinn said. “The people of Chicago do not want corporate names attached to their war memorials.”

