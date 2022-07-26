Comfortable pattern underway, very few changes in view

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While Mondays are generally not viewed in a favorable light, this Monday’s perfect weather most certainly changed some minds, if only temporarily.

Temperatures throughout the Stateline topped out in the middle and upper 70s, making it just the fourth day to fail to reach the 80° mark this month, and snapping a streak of eight straight days with highs at or above 80°.

Monday proved to be an extremely comfortable day! (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Few changes are in store in the short term, as generally seasonable temperatures and quiet conditions are to be expected. Much like Monday, Tuesday’s to start out with a good deal of sunshine and temperatures in the lower 60s come sunrise.

Sunshine and scattered clouds are to be expected Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As the day progresses, sunshine will mix with clouds a bit more from time to time, also in similar fashion to Monday. The one difference will be our wind direction, as winds are to blow out of a more southerly direction Tuesday, albeit lightly. In short, that spells a very modest temperature rise Tuesday, though humidity levels are to remain quite comfortable.

Sunshine is to dominate for at least the first half of the day Tuesday, if not longer. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Late in the day or early in the evening, we’ll begin to focus our attention to the northwest, as a slow moving cold front triggers showers and thunderstorms over northwestern Iowa and southwestern Minnesota.

We'll focus our attention on an approaching cold front Tuesday evening, one that could ignite showers and storms to our northwest. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Those thunderstorms will continue on a southeastward trajectory, though likely weakening considerably as the sun goes down. In fact, many model solutions suggest the activity may fizzle altogether by the midnight hour.

As the atmosphere stabilizes Tuesday evening, storms appear likely to fade quite a bit. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There may, however, be some modest reinvigoration of these showers and storms toward sunrise Wednesday, so we’re not going to pull the plug on rain chances just yet. With that said, we anticipate storm coverage to be highly limited, and severe weather is not in the cards, should storms occur here.

Isolated to widely scattered showers/t-storms are possible through early to mid morning Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Storms will leave the area in short order Wednesday, and come midday, sunshine should already be emerging. A northwesterly wind behind the front will once again keep conditions pleasant.

Any storminess that does occur Tuesday night/Wednesday morning will be long gone by 11:00am. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Overall, the temperature trend the rest of the week’s to be quite consistent, with highs checking in within a handful of degrees of normal through at least Saturday. The overall lack of humidity will ensure that air conditioners won’t be needed through then, if not even a bit longer.

There's not a need to fire up the A/C anytime soon, as temperatures will remain at or slightly below normal through at least Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

However, as we close the book on July and open that of August, there appears to be a seismic shift in the pattern. All signs point to another dome of hot air expanding eastward, and taking up residence here by next Monday or Tuesday. At least three days of 90s appear in the bag next week, and it’s entirely plausible that several more may follow. At the end of the day, next week could quite possibly prove to be the hottest of the summer, though it’s premature to declare that to be a slam dunk at this distance in time. What we CAN assure you, though, is that heat is far from finished in these parts, and air conditioners will certainly be humming again next week.

All signs point toward a hot spell returning to the area as August begins next week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.