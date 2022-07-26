Chemistry professors, health officials break down Chemtool’s emissions report

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Breaking down Chemtool’s emissions report, experts digest the 32-page document that explains what chemicals burned in the facility on June 14, 2021, the day the facility went up in flames.

“I think the community needs to know you’re still in our mind on this and we are continuing to work through that and are continuing to monitor and if we find that there’s an incident or occurrence that we think requires public attention, we’ll be reaching out to you rather than you reaching out to us,” said Dr. Sandra Martell, Winnebago County Public Health Administrator.

The results of Chemtool’s emissions report are in but are far from black and white.

“I would like to see a more detailed discussion,” said William Mills, Northern Illinois University professor.

“There’s an awful lot of estimating, there’s a lot of reliance on previous research,” said Deborah Breiter, Rockford University professor.

Breiter and Mills are Chemistry professors in the region. They believe this report is only the first step toward learning the bigger impact on our area.

“There’s no discussion on the precision of their estimates, there’s no discussion of the weaknesses of the report and that’s another essential thing on a scientific report,” Mills said.

Mills says the report doesn’t explain what was in the black smoke that filled the sky.

“The black heavy smoke would be one of the concerns because when you get that black heavy smoke what you’re worried about there is what we call particulate matter,” Mills said.

“Those fine particles really do pose the greatest risk to health, whatever they’re composed of,” Breiter said.

But, Dr. Martell says the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency monitored the air quality from day one and would have taken action if anyone was in danger.

“All that monitoring was taking place regardless of the understanding of what was in the building.”

The Winnebago County Health Department will release another public survey in the coming days to ask the public about any problems they’ve experienced since the fire.

“We are also going to be launching a year follow up survey with the same team so it was our commitment at the time to go to the community and say we’re measuring today but we’re also going to have to measure later,” Dr. Martell said.

You can find a complete list of testing dates and levels on the IEPA website.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.