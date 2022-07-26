Advertisement

AVOID THE AREA: Two truck crash on I-39 north diverts traffic

First responders ask motorists to avoid the area since northbound traffic is at a halt.
First responders ask motorists to avoid the area since northbound traffic is at a halt.(Tim Braman)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Traffic on I-39 north is being diverted to Rt. 72 Tuesday due to a serious crash involving a box truck and semi-tractor trailer.

First responders were dispatched around 11 a.m. to assist with the wreckage. Stillman Valley, Blackhawk and New Milford fire departments responded to the area just south of Baxter Road on I-39 in Ogle County.

Drivers on the freeway near mile marker 113 were at a halt for nearly an hour until police began diverting northbound traffic through the Rt. 72 exit.

Photos of the crash show a box truck with severe front end damage and a semi-tractor trailer pulled over on the side of the freeway.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Hardin found dead, ex-boyfriend in custody
Rockford woman named in murder-kidnapping; suspect arrested
Horsman Shooting
25-year-old woman named in N. Horsman murder
Stolen Car
Two Rockford men arrested, one at large for carjacking
Two people are killed and two others injured in overnight shooting at Sinnissippi Park in...
Two men killed, two others injured in shooting at Sinnissippi Park
Beloit Police squad car
57-year-old killed in Beloit motorcycle crash

Latest News

Police amp up security Sinnissippi Park shooting
Rockford amps up security after Sinnissippi Park shooting
Sinnissippi Park shooting update
Sinnissippi Park shooting update
Showers and thunderstorms are a slight possibility late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 7/25/2022
A week dedicated to donations, volunteering and lending a helping hand.
‘Week of Compassion’ kicks off at Rockford Rescue Mission