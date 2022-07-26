AVOID THE AREA: Two truck crash on I-39 north diverts traffic

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Traffic on I-39 north is being diverted to Rt. 72 Tuesday due to a serious crash involving a box truck and semi-tractor trailer.

First responders were dispatched around 11 a.m. to assist with the wreckage. Stillman Valley, Blackhawk and New Milford fire departments responded to the area just south of Baxter Road on I-39 in Ogle County.

Drivers on the freeway near mile marker 113 were at a halt for nearly an hour until police began diverting northbound traffic through the Rt. 72 exit.

Photos of the crash show a box truck with severe front end damage and a semi-tractor trailer pulled over on the side of the freeway.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

