Why home rule in Freeport is dividing opinions

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport’s population recently dipped below 25,000 people, which means it could lose its guaranteed home rule status.

Home rule allows municipalities like Freeport an increased means of local control in areas of zoning, building, safety, matters and public health. Since Freeport’s population is now lower than this threshold, Pretzel City residents will vote whether or not to continue with it in November.

Some city leaders, like city manager Randy Bukas, argue that home rule would enable Freeport to continue raking in revenue from taxes like sales and service occupation tax.

“With home rule, we have a one and a quarter sales tax that we have added on. That generates about four million dollars for us so there is a possibility that we could lose that four million dollars,” said Bukas.

This funding is vital for the local government to continue its work.

“There would be an impact on some of the services we provide because that sales tax alone generates about 18 to 20% of our internal fund budget,” Bukas told 23 News.

However, residents like John Cook vehemently oppose home rule. Cook thinks even though home rule gives more local control, it doesn’t give power to the people, just members of city council.

“It will change the whole way our local government operates. They will have to come to the people for tax and spend issues rather than just them deciding it on the council floor,” Cook said.

Cook has written blogs for years about this issue, under the alias Tutty Baker. In one of his pieces, Cook says at least two aldermen that led the charge to use home rule status to massively indebt Freeport taxpayers before moving out of the city. Freeport residents then had to pay for projects those two aldermen thought were important. He says this is the exact reason Illinois statutes require referendum approval on most issues of public debt.

“All the decisions have been made by the city council and people don’t feel ownership.. Whereas if all the decisions would’ve been made by referendum, I think the citizens of Freeport would be much more willing to be accountable themselves for where we find ourselves,” Cook told 23 News.

Rockford lost home rule authority in 1983, which is why in the primary election there were multiple referendums for people to vote where the city funding would go.

