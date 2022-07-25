Advertisement

Why home rule in Freeport is dividing opinions

By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport’s population recently dipped below 25,000 people, which means it could lose its guaranteed home rule status.

Home rule allows municipalities like Freeport an increased means of local control in areas of zoning, building, safety, matters and public health. Since Freeport’s population is now lower than this threshold, Pretzel City residents will vote whether or not to continue with it in November.

Some city leaders, like city manager Randy Bukas, argue that home rule would enable Freeport to continue raking in revenue from taxes like sales and service occupation tax.

“With home rule, we have a one and a quarter sales tax that we have added on. That generates about four million dollars for us so there is a possibility that we could lose that four million dollars,” said Bukas.

This funding is vital for the local government to continue its work.

“There would be an impact on some of the services we provide because that sales tax alone generates about 18 to 20% of our internal fund budget,” Bukas told 23 News.

However, residents like John Cook vehemently oppose home rule. Cook thinks even though home rule gives more local control, it doesn’t give power to the people, just members of city council.

“It will change the whole way our local government operates. They will have to come to the people for tax and spend issues rather than just them deciding it on the council floor,” Cook said.

Cook has written blogs for years about this issue, under the alias Tutty Baker. In one of his pieces, Cook says at least two aldermen that led the charge to use home rule status to massively indebt Freeport taxpayers before moving out of the city. Freeport residents then had to pay for projects those two aldermen thought were important. He says this is the exact reason Illinois statutes require referendum approval on most issues of public debt.

“All the decisions have been made by the city council and people don’t feel ownership.. Whereas if all the decisions would’ve been made by referendum, I think the citizens of Freeport would be much more willing to be accountable themselves for where we find ourselves,” Cook told 23 News.

Rockford lost home rule authority in 1983, which is why in the primary election there were multiple referendums for people to vote where the city funding would go.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Hardin found dead, ex-boyfriend in custody
Rockford woman named in murder-kidnapping; suspect arrested
Two people are killed and two others injured in overnight shooting at Sinnissippi Park in...
Two men killed, two others injured in shooting at Sinnissippi Park
Horsman Shooting
25-year-old woman named in N. Horseman murder
Rockford Police investigate death in Roscoe
Rockford woman dies in Roscoe, RPD investigates
Seven men from Northeast Ohio were arrested in an online sex crime sting, authorities say.
Undercover online sex sting results in 7 arrests, officials say

Latest News

“It will change the whole way our local government operates."
Breaking down home rule in Freeport, why is it dividing opinions?
OSF HealthCare hosts job fair with on the spot hiring
OSF HealthCare hosts job fair with on the spot hiring
Two Rockford men arrested, one at large in carjacking
A week dedicated to donations, volunteer work and giving back to those neglected
Rockford Rescue Mission "Week of Compassion" begins