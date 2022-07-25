‘Week of Compassion’ kicks off at Rockford Rescue Mission

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Homelessness can make people feel invisible to their families, friends and even society - but leaders at the Rockford Rescue Mission are doing their part to advocate for those who deserve a voice.

“(It) can sometimes feel overwhelming to see the needs of our community and not know how to help and where to start. So week of compassion is truly that starting point,” said Abby Finley, RRM director of communications and marketing.

Finely says the Rockford Rescues “Week of Compassion” is a way for them to make sure homeless people in the community aren’t forgotten. Items such as toiletries, shampoo and body soap, bedding, and underwear are necessary items to keep in stock.

According to a report from the National Coalition for the Homeless, 14,000 people lived on the streets in Illinois last year.

Shelton Kay, Crusader Health Clinic vice president of community relations says in 2021, staff helped nearly 2,500 people on the streets.

“Homelessness is not something you should be stuck with your entire life,” says Kay. “I don’t like to brand someone as homeless and say you’ll be homeless forever. But we can as a community get out of homelessness.”

Kay says donating items that you normally wouldn’t think twice about, volunteering and even raising money goes a long way for someone in need.

You can donate to the Rockford Rescue Mission’s “Week of Compassion” every day this week from 8 to 4:30 p.m.

