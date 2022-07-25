Advertisement

‘Week of Compassion’ kicks off at Rockford Rescue Mission

Community members seize opportunity to advocate for the homeless.
By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Homelessness can make people feel invisible to their families, friends and even society - but leaders at the Rockford Rescue Mission are doing their part to advocate for those who deserve a voice.

“(It) can sometimes feel overwhelming to see the needs of our community and not know how to help and where to start. So week of compassion is truly that starting point,” said Abby Finley, RRM director of communications and marketing.

Finely says the Rockford Rescues “Week of Compassion” is a way for them to make sure homeless people in the community aren’t forgotten. Items such as toiletries, shampoo and body soap, bedding, and underwear are necessary items to keep in stock.

According to a report from the National Coalition for the Homeless, 14,000 people lived on the streets in Illinois last year.

Shelton Kay, Crusader Health Clinic vice president of community relations says in 2021, staff helped nearly 2,500 people on the streets.

“Homelessness is not something you should be stuck with your entire life,” says Kay. “I don’t like to brand someone as homeless and say you’ll be homeless forever. But we can as a community get out of homelessness.”

Kay says donating items that you normally wouldn’t think twice about, volunteering and even raising money goes a long way for someone in need.

You can donate to the Rockford Rescue Mission’s “Week of Compassion” every day this week from 8 to 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Hardin found dead, ex-boyfriend in custody
Rockford woman named in murder-kidnapping; suspect arrested
Two people are killed and two others injured in overnight shooting at Sinnissippi Park in...
Two men killed, two others injured in shooting at Sinnissippi Park
Horsman Shooting
25-year-old woman named in N. Horseman murder
Rockford Police investigate death in Roscoe
Rockford woman dies in Roscoe, RPD investigates
The lawsuit claims Dirty Dough's (bottom) cookies, decor, packaging and presentation are...
Crumbl sues rival cookie shop for ‘confusingly similar’ branding

Latest News

Showers and thunderstorms are a slight possibility late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 7/25/2022
“It will change the whole way our local government operates."
Breaking down home rule in Freeport, why is it dividing opinions?
OSF HealthCare hosts job fair with on the spot hiring
OSF HealthCare hosts job fair with on the spot hiring
Two Rockford men arrested, one at large in carjacking