Advertisement

WATCH: Whale breaches, lands on boat

The whale landed on the bow of the 19-foot boat. (LEO ENGGASSER, AMAZING ANIMALS+, TMX, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (CNN) - A whale breached and landed on the bow of a boat near a Massachusetts beach Sunday morning, and it was caught on camera.

The town of Plymouth says no one was hurt and there was no major damage to the 19-foot boat.

The Massachusetts Environmental Police will investigate the incident.

The Plymouth Harbormaster Department says boaters should try to remain at least 300 feet from whales to minimize potential interactions whenever possible.

But sometimes, a wild animal can just go rogue.

The Plymouth harbormaster talks about rules and guidance after a whale breached the water and landed on a boat. (WCVB)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Hardin found dead, ex-boyfriend in custody
Rockford woman named in murder-kidnapping; suspect arrested
Two people are killed and two others injured in overnight shooting at Sinnissippi Park in...
Two men killed, two others injured in shooting at Sinnissippi Park
Horsman Shooting
Rockford woman killed in shooting
Rockford Police investigate death in Roscoe
Rockford woman dies in Roscoe, RPD investigates
Seven men from Northeast Ohio were arrested in an online sex crime sting, authorities say.
Undercover online sex sting results in 7 arrests, officials say

Latest News

President Joe Biden is shown talking on the phone in a photo released July 22, 2022, by the...
Doctor: Biden’s COVID symptoms ‘almost completely resolved’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is shown in this image.
Russia says it wants to end Ukraine’s ‘unacceptable regime’
Martha Stewart says six of her beloved pet peacocks were killed by a pack of coyotes.
Martha Stewart says 6 of her peacocks were ‘devoured’ by coyotes
Two people were killed and at least five others were injured after gunfire erupted at a Los...
Police: 2 killed, 5 injured in shooting at Los Angeles park
Steven Lopez, now 48, has not received a settlement, and his case has been nearly forgotten in...
Forgotten co-defendant of Central Park 5 to be exonerated