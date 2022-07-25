Advertisement

Two Rockford men arrested, one at large for carjacking

Stolen Car
Stolen Car(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police arrested two men early Monday connected to a stolen vehicle reported out of Bedford Park, Ill.

23 year-old Tommie Knight was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon among several other charges.

Knight is currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail for outstanding warrants in another...
Knight is currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail for outstanding warrants in another county.(Winnebago County jail)

21 year-old Deszreeon Hues was also arrested for criminal trespass to vehicle and resisting arrest.

Around 12:35 a.m. Monday, officers observed a car in the 2900 block of Chatham Lane. The vehicle was reported stolen from Bedford Park. When police approached the car, the suspects took off on foot.

Hues was arrested after a brief struggle with officers. He was then transported to the Winnebago County jail.

Knight was located by K9 units inside a garage at the 3300 block of Alida Street. He was later treated for minor injuries and released at a local hospital then was transported to the Winnebago County jail. A third suspect has not been located.

Officers recovered two loaded handguns in Knight’s possession.

If you know any details about the third person involved, please call the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Hardin found dead, ex-boyfriend in custody
Rockford woman named in murder-kidnapping; suspect arrested
Two people are killed and two others injured in overnight shooting at Sinnissippi Park in...
Two men killed, two others injured in shooting at Sinnissippi Park
Horsman Shooting
Rockford woman killed in shooting
Rockford Police investigate death in Roscoe
Rockford woman dies in Roscoe, RPD investigates
Seven men from Northeast Ohio were arrested in an online sex crime sting, authorities say.
Undercover online sex sting results in 7 arrests, officials say

Latest News

Rockford University hosted a welcoming cook-out Sunday to help first-generation students get...
Rockford University welcomes students first in their family to go to college
Crusader Community Health
Crusader Health awarded $200K for school-based services
Video captured on Ring camera and goes viral on Tik Tok
Belvidere mother goes viral for home birth video
The event that was captured on Ring has gone viral on Tik Tok
Woman gives birth in her bathroom, footage captured on Ring camera