Two Rockford men arrested, one at large for carjacking

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police arrested two men early Monday connected to a stolen vehicle reported out of Bedford Park, Ill.

23 year-old Tommie Knight was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon among several other charges.

Knight is currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail for outstanding warrants in another county. (Winnebago County jail)

21 year-old Deszreeon Hues was also arrested for criminal trespass to vehicle and resisting arrest.

Around 12:35 a.m. Monday, officers observed a car in the 2900 block of Chatham Lane. The vehicle was reported stolen from Bedford Park. When police approached the car, the suspects took off on foot.

Hues was arrested after a brief struggle with officers. He was then transported to the Winnebago County jail.

Knight was located by K9 units inside a garage at the 3300 block of Alida Street. He was later treated for minor injuries and released at a local hospital then was transported to the Winnebago County jail. A third suspect has not been located.

Officers recovered two loaded handguns in Knight’s possession.

If you know any details about the third person involved, please call the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

