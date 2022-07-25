Advertisement

Rockford University hosts first-generation student cook out

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 25, 2022
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Students looking to be the first to graduate college in their families gathered for food and fun this weekend at one of the region’s leading private colleges.

A welcoming cook out held Sunday, July 24 at Rockford University aimed at helping students network and socialize before the school year starts in August.

The Regents First program, established at RU in fall 2021, gives first-generation college students tools and assistance to hopefully lead them to graduate. It pairs students with a financial aid coach and life skills coach during their enrollment, peer mentoring, weekly check-ins and study group sessions.

RU wants students in the program to know they’re supported through fun activities, mentorship and others who are just like them.

