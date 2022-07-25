Advertisement

Report identifying emissions during Chemtool fire released

Winnebago County relays results of Chemtool survey
Winnebago County relays results of Chemtool survey
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Thirteen months after a massive chemical fire gripped the small town of Rockton, the company connected with the fire has submitted a detailed assessment of emissions released during the incident.

As part of a preliminary injunction order filed by the Attorney General’s Office and Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office against Chemtool, Inc. on April 25, the company had 90 days to provide a written report identifying the contaminants released.

