Four Friday’s For Fun starts July 29 in the 14th ward

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s 14th ward alderman Mark Bonne joined lino’s owner Charlie Cchweinler to announce the creation of a new event series, as part of the city’s Forward For Fun Initiative.

The series is called Four Fridays in the 14th ward. This summer, beginning July 29th, Rockford residents can enjoy live music, delicious food and drink, and outdoor movies from 5:30 to 10:30 at Lino’s on State. Forward for Fun is an initiative set up by the City of Rockford, allowing each alder person to plan a community event in an attempt to bring residents together after two years of social distancing due to Covid-19.

“This is a Rockford landmark, and dining institution. But I think we all know that sometimes we get trapped in our own little travel patterns. And so if you don’t live in this part of town you might not really be aware of everything new and exciting going on,” Bonne told 23 News.

Bonne has been coming to Lino’s since he was a child, and wants others to make similar memories to the ones he made at the establishment.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.