Advertisement

Four Friday’s For Fun starts July 29 in the 14th ward

Bonne gives a layout of his event series on Sunday
Bonne gives a layout of his event series on Sunday(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s 14th ward alderman Mark Bonne joined lino’s owner Charlie Cchweinler to announce the creation of a new event series, as part of the city’s Forward For Fun Initiative.

The series is called Four Fridays in the 14th ward. This summer, beginning July 29th, Rockford residents can enjoy live music, delicious food and drink, and outdoor movies from 5:30 to 10:30 at Lino’s on State. Forward for Fun is an initiative set up by the City of Rockford, allowing each alder person to plan a community event in an attempt to bring residents together after two years of social distancing due to Covid-19.

“This is a Rockford landmark, and dining institution. But I think we all know that sometimes we get trapped in our own little travel patterns. And so if you don’t live in this part of town you might not really be aware of everything new and exciting going on,” Bonne told 23 News.

Bonne has been coming to Lino’s since he was a child, and wants others to make similar memories to the ones he made at the establishment.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Hardin found dead, ex-boyfriend in custody
Rockford woman identified in kidnapping and murder, suspect arrested
Two people are killed and two others injured in overnight shooting at Sinnissippi Park in...
Two men killed, two others injured in shooting at Sinnissippi Park
Horsman Shooting
Woman fights for her life after shooting on Rockford’s west side
Rockford Police investigate death in Roscoe
Rockford woman dies in Roscoe, RPD investigates
Horsman Shooting
Rockford woman killed in shooting

Latest News

Adeja Lambert gets ready for her fifth season of pro volleyball overseas.
Adeja Lambert travels the world to play pro volleyball
Adeja Lambert will host her first all skills volleyball camp in August.
Adeja Lambert volleyball camp
Rockford Rivets vow renewal
Couples renew wedding vows at Rivets game
Kevin Salser is only 12 years old and can say he hosted a basketball camp for 40 athletes. He...
12-year-old hosts free basketball camp for service project