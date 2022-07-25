Crusader Community Health awarded $200,00 to develop school-based services

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Crusader Community Health will now have a boost to enhance their school-based health services. It’s all thanks to a $200,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HSS), more specifically, the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

The grant money is to be used to build up access to school-based health services in the area. The goal is to revamp partnerships with school health centers and the clinic, so health services in schools can be top-notch. This includes both mental and physical health. It also ropes in improvement of translation support, health education and outreach.

Crusader is one of 125 HRSA-funded health centers nationwide to receive the money. In total, nearly $25 million was awarded.

