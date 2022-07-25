Cooler, quieter pattern has returned

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Air conditioners in and around the Stateline had been utilized heavily for the last week or potentially longer, but the winds of change have begun to blow Sunday, offering us all the opportunity to give the A/C a needed break!

Before a cold front dropped through the region early Sunday afternoon, temperatures still managed to reach 86° in Rockford, making it the 37th time we’ve reached at least 85°. To give some context, we’d ordinarily see 27 such days by this time in the season.

We managed another day with a high temperature at or above 85° Sunday, making in the 37th such day in 2022. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Much cooler air is on the move, though, and will continue to infiltrate the region on the heels of northerly and northwesterly winds. Temperatures had already fallen into the 50s by mid-evening Sunday, and by night’s end, our temperatures are ticketed for the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Northerly winds will continue to import cooler air into our region. Lows overnight could reach the 50s in spots. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A good amount of sunshine is to greet us Monday, though a gradual uptick in cloud cover is likely from early afternoon on. A northwesterly wind will below for most, if not all of the day, likely keeping temperatures restricted to the 70s.

A good amount of sunshine is likely early Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Skies will turn mostly cloudy later in the day Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Skies Monday night will remain mostly cloudy, and one or two sprinkles can’t be ruled out, though we’re expecting most, if not all of us to stay dry.

More cloudiness will be around overnight Monday into early Tuesday, but there's no threat for rain during that time. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Tuesday’s to see temperatures return into the 80s, thanks to a realigning wind out of the south as well as a good deal of sun for the majority of the day. We will, however, cloud over a bit later in the day, and a few sprinkles or light showers aren’t entirely out of the question.

A mix of sun and clouds is likely during the day Tuesday, with seasonable temperatures likely. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few sprinkles or showers are possible late Tuesday, but most of us will stay dry. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’ll focus our attention Tuesday evening to the northwest, as a line of showers and thunderstorms will likely be on the move. Should they hold together, we could expect a showers and a few rumbles to arrive after midnight. At this stage in the game, severe weather does not appear to be a concern.

We'll watch out for a line of storms to develop to the northwest Tuesday evening, perhaps impacting us overnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There could, however, be a few quick downpours, which would further add to a tally of impressive rainfall thus far in July. As of Sunday, more than five inches of rain have already fallen in Rockford, which is well over two inches above normal. While rainfall’s been impressive thus far this month, it’s by no means been historic, and no records are in any danger of being set. For one to occur, we’d need more than a half a foot of rain to come in the final week of the month!

We're way above normal in the rainfall department for July, but it'll come nowhere near a record. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Following Tuesday nights rain chances, dry conditions appear likely to dominate through the rest of the week, and likely continuing through the weekend.

