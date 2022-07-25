Chicago Bears unveil orange helmet for two games this season

CHICAGO (WIFR) - Orange is the new blue, as the Chicago Bears join several teams unveiling an alternate colored helmet for the upcoming season.

The team revealed it will wear orange helmets for two games in October, pairing them with their alternate orange jerseys and white pants. The helmet will make its debut at home on Thursday, Oct. 13 against Washington and will be worn again in Dallas on Oct. 30.

The new helmet reverses the traditional color scheme, marking the first time in team history that the primary color is anything other than navy blue. The wishbone “C” decal will still appear on the helmet, but will be filled in with the navy blue instead of the traditional orange. The navy blue facemask will stay in place.

Bears Chairman George H. McCaskey released a statement regarding the alternate helmet.

“We believe we have the best uniforms in sport, certainly among the most iconic. So, we’re not looking to overhaul it,” said McCaskey. “We just want to make enhancements to the existing look from time to time and we think this is a great enhancement.”

In 2021, the NFL announced it was relaxing its rule on requiring teams to use one set of helmets for the entire season.

The Bears are expected to announce the team’s full season uniform schedule at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.