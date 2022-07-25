Belvidere mother goes viral for home birth video

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Home births are normal and usually planned, but not all births happen by the book.

Gabriela Perez went viral on TikTok after delivering her baby alone on her bathroom floor. The entire event was captured on her Ring camera.

“I had no idea what was going to happen,” she said.

A snowy winter day in January, Gabriela awoke at 8 a.m. with contractions. She went about her morning, feeling the contractions out.

Worry and realization that the baby might not wait was setting in, and she finally came to a point where she needed to call her husband at work.

Half an hour later, she called 9-1-1 saying she was going into labor. Her husband, Miguel Perez, was too far away to assist.

“At that moment, I didn’t know what to do. I was scared,” Gabriela said.

Minutes after the call, paramedics burst through the door to tend to mom and baby-finding them both on the floor of her bathroom.

First responders took Gabriela’s vitals immediately. One paramedic in particular wrapped the new bundle up in a blanket and rocked her for comfort.

“They gave me some oxygen, and they got me ready to take me to the hospital, because I was losing too much blood,” she says.

The mom of six mentions she always kept memento’s from each of her children’s births. However, with how quick her daughter, Auroa Isabella’s birth was, she wasn’t able to find a memento.

She was upset in the moment, but months later, she remembered the Ring camera her and her husband had set up in their bedroom to watch over the newborn.

After checking the footage, she was ecstatic to see the entire event was captured on camera.

Gabriela posted the video to her TikTok account with the intention of sharing the experience. The video went viral within days, reaching to 10 million likes and thousands of shares as of Sunday.

“It’s great having all those people reaching out and saying ‘I (had) something similar happen to me. You’re lucky that because those people who went there that they were really loving and caring with your baby. You were in good hands,’” she says.

“For all the people. The paramedics, the police, and the firemen-everybody who helped-thank you so much and appreciate your hard work and that was crazy,” said Miguel Perez.

Gabriela says she knows the paramedics didn’t make it in time, but they helped a lot. She is thankful for the care and love both her and the baby received, and a special thank you to the paramedic who looked after her baby while she was receiving care.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.