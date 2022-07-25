Belvidere mother gives birth at home, goes viral

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Home births are normal when a plan is put in place, but not all births can be by the book.

Gabriela Perez has gone viral on Tik Tok after delivering her baby alone on her bathroom floor, the entire event was captured on her Ring camera.

“I had no idea what was going to happen,” said Perez.

It was a snowy winter day in January when Gabriela awoke at 8 a.m. with contractions. Going about her morning while feeling the contractions out, she finally came to a point where she needed to call her husband, who was at work.. Worry and realization that the baby might not wait was setting in.

Half and hour later she was on the phone with police letting them know she was going into labor, and the baby wasn’t waiting any longer. Her husband, Miguel Perez, was too far to assist.

“At that moment I didn’t know what to do. I was scared,” said Perez.

Minutes after the call was placed, paramedics burst through the door to tend to mom and baby. Finding them both on the floor of her bathroom, they took Gabriela’s vitals immediately. One paramedic in particular attending to her baby by wrapping her in a blanket and rocking her to keep calm.

“They gave me some oxygen and they got me ready to take me to the hospital because I was losing too much blood,” she says.

Gabriela mentions she always kept momento’s from each of her children’s births, she has six kids in total. However, with how quick her daughter, Auroa Isabella’s birth was she was not able to have a momento. This fact upset her to discover, but months later she remembered the Ring camera her and her husband had set up in their bedroom to watch over the newborn.

After checking the footage she was ecstatic to see the entire event was captured on camera.

Not thinking anything of it, Gabriela posted the video’s to her Tik Tok with the intention of sharing a now proud experience. The video went viral within days, reaching to 10-million likes and thousands of shares as of Sunday.

“It’s great having all those people reaching out and saying I have something similar happen to me. You’re lucky that because those people who went there that they were really loving and caring with your baby. You were in good hands,” she says.

“For all the people. The paramedics, the police, and the firemen, everybody who helped thank you so much and appreciate your hard work and that was crazy,” said Miguel Perez.

Perez says she knows the paramedics didn’t make it in time, but they helped a lot. She is thankful for the care and love they both received, and a special thank you to the man who looked after her baby when she couldn’t.

