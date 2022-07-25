Advertisement

Belvidere mother gives birth at home, goes viral

Woman gave birth on her bathroom floor and caught it on her Ring camera, now it’s viral on Tik Tok
By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Home births are normal when a plan is put in place, but not all births can be by the book.

Gabriela Perez has gone viral on Tik Tok after delivering her baby alone on her bathroom floor, the entire event was captured on her Ring camera.

“I had no idea what was going to happen,” said Perez.

It was a snowy winter day in January when Gabriela awoke at 8 a.m. with contractions. Going about her morning while feeling the contractions out, she finally came to a point where she needed to call her husband, who was at work.. Worry and realization that the baby might not wait was setting in.

Half and hour later she was on the phone with police letting them know she was going into labor, and the baby wasn’t waiting any longer. Her husband, Miguel Perez, was too far to assist.

“At that moment I didn’t know what to do. I was scared,” said Perez.

Minutes after the call was placed, paramedics burst through the door to tend to mom and baby. Finding them both on the floor of her bathroom, they took Gabriela’s vitals immediately. One paramedic in particular attending to her baby by wrapping her in a blanket and rocking her to keep calm.

“They gave me some oxygen and they got me ready to take me to the hospital because I was losing too much blood,” she says.

Gabriela mentions she always kept momento’s from each of her children’s births, she has six kids in total. However, with how quick her daughter, Auroa Isabella’s birth was she was not able to have a momento. This fact upset her to discover, but months later she remembered the Ring camera her and her husband had set up in their bedroom to watch over the newborn.

After checking the footage she was ecstatic to see the entire event was captured on camera.

Not thinking anything of it, Gabriela posted the video’s to her Tik Tok with the intention of sharing a now proud experience. The video went viral within days, reaching to 10-million likes and thousands of shares as of Sunday.

“It’s great having all those people reaching out and saying I have something similar happen to me. You’re lucky that because those people who went there that they were really loving and caring with your baby. You were in good hands,” she says.

“For all the people. The paramedics, the police, and the firemen, everybody who helped thank you so much and appreciate your hard work and that was crazy,” said Miguel Perez.

Perez says she knows the paramedics didn’t make it in time, but they helped a lot. She is thankful for the care and love they both received, and a special thank you to the man who looked after her baby when she couldn’t.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Hardin found dead, ex-boyfriend in custody
Rockford woman identified in kidnapping and murder, suspect arrested
Two people are killed and two others injured in overnight shooting at Sinnissippi Park in...
Two men killed, two others injured in shooting at Sinnissippi Park
Horsman Shooting
Rockford woman killed in shooting
Rockford Police investigate death in Roscoe
Rockford woman dies in Roscoe, RPD investigates
Seven men from Northeast Ohio were arrested in an online sex crime sting, authorities say.
Undercover online sex sting results in 7 arrests, officials say

Latest News

The event that was captured on Ring has gone viral on Tik Tok
Woman gives birth in her bathroom, footage captured on Ring camera
Much cooler air is on the move, and will arrive overnight.
Mark's Sunday Forecast -- 7/24/2022
Adeja Lambert gets ready for her fifth season of pro volleyball overseas.
Adeja Lambert travels the world to play pro volleyball
Adeja Lambert will host her first all skills volleyball camp in August.
Adeja Lambert volleyball camp