57-year-old killed in Beloit motorcycle crash

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Beloit Police Department confirms the driver of a motorcycle involved in a crash around 1:30pm on the intersection of Milwaukee road and Turtle Town Hall road has died. Police say the driver was a 57-year-old male. There was a passenger on the bike, a 54-year-old female, she remains in stable condition.

Another vehicle was involved in the crash, but no other injuries are reported. No names have been released at this time.

