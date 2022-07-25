57-year-old identified in Beloit fatal motorcycle crash

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit Police Department has named the driver who died in a motorcycle crash on July 23.

Terry A. Ohl, 56, of Beloit died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to the Rock County medical Examiner. Additional testing is underway.

Police say the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Milwaukee and Turtle Town Hall roads. driver was a 57-year-old male. A 54-year-old female passenger was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Another vehicle was involved in the crash, but no other injuries are reported.

