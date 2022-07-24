Advertisement

Rockford woman identified in kidnapping and murder, suspect arrested

Rayshawn Smith
Rayshawn Smith(Winnebago County Sheriff)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford woman was found dead on Saturday morning, and her ex-boyfriend is behind bars as a suspect.

Saturday morning, Rockford Police arrived on Cole Avenue to investigate a suspicious missing person’s case. 38-year-old Ashley Hardin was missing under suspicious circumstances. Hardin’s ex-boyfriend, 48-year-old Rayshawn Smith became a person of interest.

A few hours later, Roscoe Police arrived on East Rockton Road, responding to a call about a possible dead body. The two departments worked together to identify the body as Hardin and opened a murder investigation.

Smith was taken into custody later in the morning, at around 10:55 on N. Main St. Smith is charged with first degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated unlawful restraint. His bond is set at $2 million.

