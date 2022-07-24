Advertisement

Rochelle’s Seebach signs first pro deal with Lake Eerie Crushers

Rochelle's Kyle Seebach signed his first professional baseball contract with the Lake Eerie...
By Joe Olmo
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Despite not hearing his named called in this year’s MLB Draft, Rochelle’s Kyle Seebach is turning pro.

The now former Rivets pitcher has signed a contract with the Lake Erie crushers of the Frontier League. Seebach started seven games this summer in Rockford, going 4-2 with a 2.42 ERA. He led the team in strikeouts with 56.

