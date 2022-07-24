Rochelle’s Seebach signs first pro deal with Lake Eerie Crushers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Despite not hearing his named called in this year’s MLB Draft, Rochelle’s Kyle Seebach is turning pro.

The now former Rivets pitcher has signed a contract with the Lake Erie crushers of the Frontier League. Seebach started seven games this summer in Rockford, going 4-2 with a 2.42 ERA. He led the team in strikeouts with 56.

