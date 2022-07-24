Advertisement

Local 7-year-old uses lemonade stand to fund dad’s cancer treatment

By Marta Berglund
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - UPDATE: Charleigh Southerland, the 7-year-old on a mission to raise money for her dad’s chemotherapy treatments shared photos and video of her important delivery this week.

The second grader has tons of support from her mom, Melissa Southerland, who drove Charleigh to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center for Cancer Care to drop off funds from her lemonade stand.

If you’d like to help this girl out, read the rest of her story below!

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Charleigh Southerland is a 7-year-old on a mission. She’s raising money for her dad’s chemotherapy treatments after he was diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer earlier this month.

Charleigh got creative on Saturday, and held a lemonade stand on Mayfair Place near Guilford Road. To help get the word out, Charleigh used the NextDoor app, which connects people to sales and services in their area. Rockford firefighters stopped by to show their support and let Charleigh take a ride on their firetruck.

The lemonade stand closed at 6 p.m., but even if you didn’t get the chance to partake, she’s still accepting donations via Cash App at the handle @SCHlemonade or on GoFundMe.

