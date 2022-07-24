Advertisement

Local 7-year-old opens lemonade stand to fund dad’s cancer treatment

By Marta Berglund
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Charleigh Southerland is a 7-year-old on a mission. She’s raising money for her dad’s chemotherapy treatments after he was diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer earlier this month.

Charleigh got creative on Saturday, and held a lemonade stand on Mayfair Place near Guilford Road. To help get the word out, Charleigh used the NextDoor app, which connects people to sales and services in their area. Rockford firefighters stopped by to show their support and let Charleigh take a ride on their firetruck.

The lemonade stand closed at 6 p.m., but even if you didn’t get the chance to partake, she’s still accepting donations via Cash App at the handle @SCHlemonade or on GoFundMe.

