Keith Country Day grad Adeja Lambert to host first all skills volleyball camp

Professional volleyball player Adeja Lambert will host an all skills camp at the UW Health...
Professional volleyball player Adeja Lambert will host an all skills camp at the UW Health Sports Factory in August.(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We have seen many professional athletes from the Rockford area come back and give back through youth sports camps. Adeja Lambert is the latest to put on her own clinic.

Lambert will host her first all skills volleyball camp Saturday, August 6 from 10-3:00 p.m. at the UW Health Sports Factory. It’s for girls and boys ages 11-18 and costs $35 per person before July 29. The former Keith Country Day star will head back overseas at the end of the summer for her fifth year of pro volleyball. She helped her team in Finland win two gold medals this past season. She believes it’s important for kids to get out, be active and introduce them to the sport.

“Ultimately, I just wanted to put on a camp, just to give back to my community. I’m a Rockford native, born and raised. I think it’s important that we give back,” said Lambert. “That we show the younger generation that we want to pass on the torch. To show them that we want to support them. We’re here for them and I want to give back; make sure that they have the necessary steps in order to continue with their career if they choose to.”

Volleyball is becoming a hot bed for talent in the Stateline, with a number of athletes going to Division I programs. Lambert just wants to be a mentor for her hometown.

“Parents and their kids can expect the fundamentals to be taught,” explained Lambert. “I want to make sure that I teach them the skills and the techniques that I wish I knew when I was in middle school and high school. I just want to make sure I put them a step ahead of their peers. That’s my ultimate goal. That’s why I want to give back. Just make sure that they are comfortable in their skin, make sure they have a fun environment and just introduce them to the sport of volleyball.”

You can register for the one-day camp by emailing alvolleyballcamp@gmail.com or by clicking here.

