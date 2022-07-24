IceHogs add forward depth, sign Gust to one-year deal

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The IceHogs continue to make offseason moves. Friday, the team announced it signed forward David Gust to a one-year AHL deal.

The 28-year-old Orland Park native enters his sixth season of pro hockey. He spent the last two years with division rival Chicago Wolves. This past spring, Gust had five goals and seven assists in 18 postseason contests, including a goal in the Calder cup clinching game five.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.