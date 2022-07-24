‘Human Library’ brings storytelling to a new level

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While reading books is a great way to learn new things and explore new worlds, a human library brought stories to a whole new level in Rockford on Saturday.

The goal of the event at the East State Street RPL branch was to understand the author’s stories on a new level. Through eyewitness account, readers, or listeners, could see facial expressions and inflections in real time.

“They wanna see what it is, how it works, you get to start conversations and you realize how much you have in common,” said Reggie Brenmark-French, one of the day’s presenters. “Even though I’m telling this big story, they also have stories they share with me too. "

The authors today represented marginalized communities, whether racially, religiously or based on a lifestyle or diagnosis. There were more than a dozen books available for checkout.

