Advertisement

‘Human Library’ brings storytelling to a new level

By Marta Berglund
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While reading books is a great way to learn new things and explore new worlds, a human library brought stories to a whole new level in Rockford on Saturday.

The goal of the event at the East State Street RPL branch was to understand the author’s stories on a new level. Through eyewitness account, readers, or listeners, could see facial expressions and inflections in real time.

“They wanna see what it is, how it works, you get to start conversations and you realize how much you have in common,” said Reggie Brenmark-French, one of the day’s presenters. “Even though I’m telling this big story, they also have stories they share with me too. "

The authors today represented marginalized communities, whether racially, religiously or based on a lifestyle or diagnosis. There were more than a dozen books available for checkout.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horsman Shooting
Woman fights for her life after shooting on Rockford’s west side
Police say this is one of the largest drug seizures in the department's history.
Police looking for third suspect after major drug bust in DeKalb
Crash at Whitman
Traffic heavily delayed in Rockford, as police investigate crash
Rockford Police investigate death in Roscoe
Rockford woman dies in Roscoe, RPD investigates
The photo attached is a possible suspect in this incident. If you have information regarding...
Suspect wanted for arson, car theft in Rockford

Latest News

Alpine Kiwanis Brat Days back in full force
Brat Days organizers say goals were exceeded
Charleigh Southerland raises money for her dad's cancer treatment
Local 7-year-old opens lemonade stand to fund dad’s cancer treatment
Two people are killed and two others injured in overnight shooting at Sinnissippi Park in...
Two men killed, two others injured in shooting at Sinnissippi Park
Rockford Police investigate death in Roscoe
Rockford woman dies in Roscoe, RPD investigates