FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Showers and thunderstorms are likely this evening with some achieving severe limits. Strong winds and heavy rain will be the biggest concern with some of the thunderstorms. We begin tomorrow with a few left over showers and thunderstorms before clearing out during the day and seeing temperatures hit the middle 80′s. Much cooler and less humid next week with highs in the upper 70′s to low 80′s.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.