Dylan Mastroianni Memorial Golf Outing returns after five year hiatus

The Dylan Mastroianni Memorial Golf Outing returned to Rockford after taking a five year break.(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After taking a five year break, The Dylan Mastroianni Memorial Golf Outing returned to Aldeen Golf Club.

The rain stayed away and the heat was bearable for the ninth year of the golf outing. 17 foursomes, some wearing matching shirts, took their swings for a good cause.

Money raised from the event and silent auction go towards the Winnebago Sports Park and the upkeeping of the Dylan Mastroianni Memorial Playground. It was built in 2007 and more than $50,000 has been raised in Dylan’s memory. Dylan passed away in 2003.

“When he passed away, we really wanted to do something to make sure his name lived on,” explained Dylan’s mother Amy. “We thought what better way than a playground. Fortunately we had support in Winnebago to be able to build that playground. So, now it’s the Dylan Mastroianni Memorial Playground. It’s a fantastic tribute to him. It warms our heart when we see kids playing on the playground. It’s great. We just feel very supported and very loved.”

Despite the long layoff, Amy is glad to put on this outing once again.

“We’re so excited to be back because it’s such a fun event for my family as well as the Winnebago community,” said Amy. “We have a ton of support from the Winnebago community and our family and friends that come out each year. People that were here ten years ago are still here. We feel really, really lucky about that.”

You can find out more about Dylan and the playground by visiting their website.

