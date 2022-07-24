Advertisement

Couples renew wedding vows at Rivets game

By Marta Berglund
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Love was in the air for 24 area couples who renewed their vows on Saturday night.

The Rockford Rivets hosted the event put on by Zavius Jewelers. Rivets players were spectators for a change, but not before leading a processional of the wives in attendance. The Panns celebrated their anniversary the day before and said it seemed like a great way to commemorate five years of marriage.

“They said we’d be down on the field ahead of time,” said Jenna Pann. “And we were going to have a night of fun at the Rivets game and pray for a Rivets win.”

The Rivets ended up beating the Kalamazoo Growlers 14-4.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are killed and two others injured in overnight shooting at Sinnissippi Park in...
Two men killed, two others injured in shooting at Sinnissippi Park
Ashley Hardin found dead, ex-boyfriend in custody
Rockford woman identified in kidnapping and murder, suspect arrested
Horsman Shooting
Woman fights for her life after shooting on Rockford’s west side
Rockford Police investigate death in Roscoe
Rockford woman dies in Roscoe, RPD investigates
Horsman Shooting
Rockford woman killed in shooting

Latest News

Kevin Salser is only 12 years old and can say he hosted a basketball camp for 40 athletes. He...
12-year-old hosts free basketball camp for service project
Kevin Salser is only 12 years old and can say he hosted a basketball camp for 40 athletes. He...
12-year-old hosts free basketball camp for service project
Ashley Hardin found dead, ex-boyfriend in custody
Rockford woman identified in kidnapping and murder, suspect arrested
Human Library at RPL
‘Human Library’ brings storytelling to a new level