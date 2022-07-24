Couples renew wedding vows at Rivets game

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Love was in the air for 24 area couples who renewed their vows on Saturday night.

The Rockford Rivets hosted the event put on by Zavius Jewelers. Rivets players were spectators for a change, but not before leading a processional of the wives in attendance. The Panns celebrated their anniversary the day before and said it seemed like a great way to commemorate five years of marriage.

“They said we’d be down on the field ahead of time,” said Jenna Pann. “And we were going to have a night of fun at the Rivets game and pray for a Rivets win.”

The Rivets ended up beating the Kalamazoo Growlers 14-4.

