Brat Days organizers say goals were exceeded

By Marta Berglund
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - This weekend is a favorite for many in the Stateline. Alpine Kiwanis Brat Days were in full swing, and thousands beat the heat to support the organization.

The weekend celebration kicked off Friday morning with Take Your Brat to Work Day starting at 6 a.m., but cars showed up long before then to get in line for their meals.

But the event isn’t just about tasty brats. Over the past 50 years, the fundraiser has brought in over 2 million dollars. That money goes to 20 plus local charities each year.

“We actually exceeded our goal yesterday, probably the best year for the first day we’ve ever had,” said Brat Days Co-Chair Kathy Vigna. “And we’re right on target to be where we wanna be at the end of today. The eating tent has been full and the groups we have for entertainment bring in friends and family.”

