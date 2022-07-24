Adeja Lambert uses volleyball as an outlet to travel the world

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Adeja Lambert will host her first volleyball camp August 6 at the UW Health Sports Factory. Then after that, it’s back to work as she gets ready to head back overseas.

“One of the reasons why I continued playing volleyball is just to see the world while I’m young.”

Former Keith Country Day star Adeja Lambert is getting to do just that. She’s entering her fifth year of professional volleyball. She played three seasons in Finland and one in Germany.

“It’s been a whirlwind, it’s been exciting, it’s been thrilling,” said Lambert. “Just to see the world in itself and different cultures, and immerse myself in those atmospheres. It’s been amazing and I’m so grateful and so blessed for those opportunities.”

Last year, Lambert helped lead her team in Finland to a pair of gold medals. But while she found success on the court, it wasn’t as easy off it.

“This past season, you can only imagine that it was tough, mentally, physically, for everyone.”

Finland borders Russia, and with a couple of Ukrainian players in the league, the attacks on Ukraine were at the forefront of everyone’s minds.

“They were just saying they couldn’t go home to their families and they haven’t seen them in a while. It was just our duty, our job to comfort them.”

She believes stepping in between the lines again is the right thing to do.

“We continue to play the sport that we love to get our minds off of all the craziness that’s happening and make sure we tell them that everything is going to be ok.”

Lambert isn’t done playing anytime soon, either. She’s ready to explore somewhere new.

“Who knows, I can be in Greece or Cypress, there’s offers from all over the place. Hopefully I’ll get a place where I want to be and they’ll accept me. I’m excited to do that.”

