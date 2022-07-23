Two men killed, two others injured in shooting at Sinnissippi Park

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two men are killed and two others are injured after an overnight shooting at Sinnissippi Park.

Rockford Police and the Rockford Park District Police say they responded at 4:30 a.m. to reports of a large gathering and multiple shots fired near the Twin Shelters. Police say a 27-year-old man died at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds. A 28-year-old man was taken to a hospital where later died.

Later, police were notified that two more gunshot victims, an adult male and adult female, went to the hospital and were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Rockford Park District Police Chief Theo Glover released a statement:

“This was an isolated incident that took place after 10 p.m. when the park is closed to the public. We take the safety and security of our citizens very seriously, so it is extremely unfortunate when a closed park is utilized for unauthorized and unwanted activities that result in violence,” said Glover. “At this time, the victims’ names are not being released. Further details may be provided at a later time.”

Sinnissippi Park and Sinnissippi Golf Course are closed and will remain closed during the investigation. The Park District says both the park and golf course will re-open Sunday morning.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Rockford Park District Police at 815-987-8874 or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers.

