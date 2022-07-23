Rockford woman killed in shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman died after suffering critical injuries in a Rockford shooting Friday night.

At around 6:55 p.m., Rockford Police went to investigate a shooting on N. Horsman Street after getting several ShotSpotter notifications. They arrived to find a 25-year-old Rockford woman in critical condition. She was brought to an area hospital, but died later from her injuries.

The woman’s identity has not been released at this time, but Rockford Police are searching for suspects. If you know anything about the incident, contact the agency. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Rockford Area Crime Stoppers, you can text RPDTIP at 847411 or download the Rockford PD app.

This is an ongoing investigation and our story will be updated accordingly.

