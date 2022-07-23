Advertisement

Rockford woman dies in Roscoe, RPD investigates

Rockford Police investigate death in Roscoe
Rockford Police investigate death in Roscoe(23 WIFR)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford woman died in Roscoe, and Rockford Police are trying to figure out why.

The 38-year-old’s death was announced on Saturday afternoon, with Rockford Police saying multiple agencies are investigating the cause and further action to take.

They say there is no threat to the public. We will update this story as soon as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horsman Shooting
Woman fights for her life after shooting on Rockford’s west side
Police say this is one of the largest drug seizures in the department's history.
Police looking for third suspect after major drug bust in DeKalb
Crash at Whitman
Traffic heavily delayed in Rockford, as police investigate crash
The photo attached is a possible suspect in this incident. If you have information regarding...
Suspect wanted for arson, car theft in Rockford
Murphy was on parole for a previous narcotics charge at the time of his arrest.
Neighborhood complaint leads to drug bust in Rockford

Latest News

Horsman Shooting
Rockford woman killed in shooting
The Region One Planning Council and ComEd will host several in-person and virtual events for...
Drive Electric Week to inform community on the EV industry
The Region One Planning Council and ComEd will host several in-person and virtual events for...
Drive Electric Week to inform community on the EV industry
Horsman Shooting
Woman fights for her life after shooting on Rockford’s west side