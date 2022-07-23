Rockford woman dies in Roscoe, RPD investigates

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford woman died in Roscoe, and Rockford Police are trying to figure out why.

The 38-year-old’s death was announced on Saturday afternoon, with Rockford Police saying multiple agencies are investigating the cause and further action to take.

They say there is no threat to the public. We will update this story as soon as we learn more.

