Heavy police presence at Horsman street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Heavy police presence has been reported of an alleged shooting at 600 Block of North Horsman and Acorn Street. There have been reports of an adult female sustaining life-threatening injuries.

The woman is reported to be transported to OSF St. Anthony’s hospital.

Rockford Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

There also have been alleged reports of multiple police departments in the area.

This is a developing story. 23 News will be sure to provide updates as it learns more.

