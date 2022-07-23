Drive Electric Week to inform community on the EV industry

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The spotlight shines on electric cars as drivers get ready to rev their engines for the 2nd annual “Drive Electric Week” between Monday, July 25 and Friday, July 29.

The Region One Planning Council and ComEd will host several in-person and virtual events for residents to educate themselves on electric vehicles and address any concerns they have for the second ever drive electric week.

All-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid sales almost doubled between 2020 and 2021 according to energy.gov. With uncertainty over gas prices, organizers say EVs offer several benefits most normal cars can’t like lower fuel costs, a better fuel economy and stronger energy security.

“A lot of people see the high upfront cost of electric vehicles, but there’s a lot of long-term cost savings that owners can experience by that,” says R1 Director of Regional Planning Sydney Turner.

This is also part of the Rockford Mass Transit District’s plan to have a zero-emissions fleet by 2030.

“The more people that are able to take the bus by switching over to all electric buses, we reduce that even more by getting people maybe to transition over to the buses as their primary mode or reducing that overall,” says Turner.

“It’s not often that you’ll see communities fully back something in everybody’s doing this. So we’re all rowing in the same direction,” says ComEd External Affairs Manager George Gaulrapp. “Rockford’s been a leader for a while. They hosted Greentown last October which was really neat and a lot of incentives there. We’re ready to move forward with Rockford, Illinois.”

There’s also a strong future for electric vehicles after President Biden passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, investing millions in areas including electric-vehicle infrastructure including charging stations.

Turner says one of the common concerns they get about electric vehicles is range anxiety, which happens when drivers worry they won’t make it to their destination on a certain charge.

A full schedule of events can be found here.

