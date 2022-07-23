Ale Asylum closes after 16 years

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ale Asylum, a popular brewery based in Madison, is closing its doors for good, the company announced in a Facebook Post Friday afternoon.

The Brewery did provide a specific reasoning for the closing, saying “under circumstances we cannot control we have made the decision to close.”

The Asylum is home to many popular ales such as “Hopalicious” and “F*** COVID.”

“We’d like to give a big heartfelt thank you to Madison, Dane County, Wisconsin and beyond for everything you’ve been to us the past 16 years,” Team Ale Asylum said in the post.

The team did not give a specific timeline for the closure of the brewery, located near the Dane County Regional Airport.

