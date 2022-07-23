Advertisement

Ale Asylum closes after 16 years

Ale Asylum will auction off some of its equipment this October.
Ale Asylum will auction off some of its equipment this October.(NBC15)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ale Asylum, a popular brewery based in Madison, is closing its doors for good, the company announced in a Facebook Post Friday afternoon.

The Brewery did provide a specific reasoning for the closing, saying “under circumstances we cannot control we have made the decision to close.”

The Asylum is home to many popular ales such as “Hopalicious” and “F*** COVID.”

“We’d like to give a big heartfelt thank you to Madison, Dane County, Wisconsin and beyond for everything you’ve been to us the past 16 years,” Team Ale Asylum said in the post.

The team did not give a specific timeline for the closure of the brewery, located near the Dane County Regional Airport.

The Region One Planning Council and ComEd will host several in-person and virtual events for...
Drive Electric Week to inform community on the EV industry
