25-year-old woman named in N. Horseman murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County coroner’s office confirmed the victim in Friday’s shooting on N. Horseman Street in Rockford.

Kyesha Lee, 25, of Rockford was rushed from the scene to a nearby hospital, but later died from gunshot wounds, according to the coroner’s report.

At around 6:55 p.m., Rockford Police went to investigate a shooting on N. Horsman Street after getting several ShotSpotter notifications. They arrived to find a 25-year-old Rockford woman in critical condition.

Rockford police are searching for suspects. If you know anything about the incident, contact the agency. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Rockford Area Crime Stoppers, you can text RPDTIP at 847411 or download the Rockford PD app.

This is an ongoing investigation and our story will be updated accordingly.

