Advertisement

25-year-old woman named in N. Horseman murder

Horsman Shooting
Horsman Shooting(WIFR Newsroom)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County coroner’s office confirmed the victim in Friday’s shooting on N. Horseman Street in Rockford.

Kyesha Lee, 25, of Rockford was rushed from the scene to a nearby hospital, but later died from gunshot wounds, according to the coroner’s report.

At around 6:55 p.m., Rockford Police went to investigate a shooting on N. Horsman Street after getting several ShotSpotter notifications. They arrived to find a 25-year-old Rockford woman in critical condition.

Rockford police are searching for suspects. If you know anything about the incident, contact the agency. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Rockford Area Crime Stoppers, you can text RPDTIP at 847411 or download the Rockford PD app.

This is an ongoing investigation and our story will be updated accordingly.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Hardin found dead, ex-boyfriend in custody
Rockford woman named in murder-kidnapping; suspect arrested
Two people are killed and two others injured in overnight shooting at Sinnissippi Park in...
Two men killed, two others injured in shooting at Sinnissippi Park
Rockford Police investigate death in Roscoe
Rockford woman dies in Roscoe, RPD investigates
Seven men from Northeast Ohio were arrested in an online sex crime sting, authorities say.
Undercover online sex sting results in 7 arrests, officials say

Latest News

“It will change the whole way our local government operates."
Why home rule in Freeport is dividing opinions
“It will change the whole way our local government operates."
Breaking down home rule in Freeport, why is it dividing opinions?
OSF HealthCare hosts job fair with on the spot hiring
OSF HealthCare hosts job fair with on the spot hiring
Two Rockford men arrested, one at large in carjacking
A week dedicated to donations, volunteer work and giving back to those neglected
Rockford Rescue Mission "Week of Compassion" begins