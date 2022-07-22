Winnebago County COVID cases on the rise

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Health Department is warning residents that COVID cases are on the rise.

Currently the county is reporting more than 100 cases each day.

Winnebago County is also at high risk for COVID transmission, mostly due to the BA.5 variant.

The number of hospitalizations and number of cases at long-term facilities are also on the rise.

The Winnebago County Health Department says the best way to fight COVID-19 is to keep our guard up and get vaccinated.

“We have to continue to keep our guard up no matter how tired we are about this because the virus doesn’t hear that we are tired it just knows we are susceptible. I think that’s a challenge for everyone, I think we all want it to be over” says Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell.

