Traffic heavily delayed in Rockford, as police investigate crash

Police said at least one driver suffers minor injuries
generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police tell drivers to expect delays, as they investigate a car crash near Whitman Street and Main Street just before 7 p.m. Friday.

Police said in a tweet at least one of the drivers suffers minor injuries. They advise anyone traveling in this area to find an alternate route, if possible.

This is a developing story. 23 News will be sure to provide updates as it learns more.

