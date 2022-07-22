Traffic heavily delayed in Rockford, as police investigate crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police tell drivers to expect delays, as they investigate a car crash near Whitman Street and Main Street just before 7 p.m. Friday.

Police said in a tweet at least one of the drivers suffers minor injuries. They advise anyone traveling in this area to find an alternate route, if possible.

