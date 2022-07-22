Storms late tonight, Saturday night as we turn very hot and humid

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - You will want to stay weather aware over the next 24-36 hours around here as we have a lot on our plate with this forecast. We’ll heat up quickly for the daytime Saturday and have some storms before and after that.

ROUND #1: LATE FRIDAY NIGHT-OVERNIGHT

We’re watching what develops out in Iowa as a quick-moving disturbance will move southeast through the Stateline later tonight and continue through the overnight hours. The main window for this will be anytime 11:00 p.m. and onwards through the overnight hours. The biggest threats from this will be damaging winds and localized flash flooding so be weather aware if you need to be outside late or driving during the overnight hours.

The overall severe threat is low with the region being placed under a level one Marginal Risk for severe weather. A few storms may redevelop into Saturday morning but most of us will remain dry Saturday morning and that’s when we’ll begin to heat up.

Isolated thunderstorms over northwest Illinois this evening are expected to move southeast late tonight through early overnight. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Isolated thunderstorms over northwest Illinois this evening are expected to move southeast late tonight through early overnight. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Isolated thunderstorms over northwest Illinois this evening are expected to move southeast across northern Illinois (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Gusty winds and heavy rains are the biggest threats tonight but severe threat overall is low. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

SATURDAY BREAK: TURNING HOT AND HUMID

After we get through round #1 of storms Saturday morning, our atmosphere will recharge and we’ll turn very hot and humid. A Heat Advisory has been issued for the western portions of our area until Saturday evening being in effect from 12 noon to 8:00 p.m. Now, it’s possible this could get extended but even if it doesn’t, the entire region will be hot with highs in the mid-90s and those high heat index values. Be sure to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks if outside.

It’s during this time that we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds which will give our atmosphere time to charge up for another round of severe storms Saturday evening.

Heat Advisory has been issued for our western counties for Saturday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We'll have an extended break Saturday during the day where we'll heat up big time. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Heat Index values approaching 100° will be likely Saturday afternoon. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

ROUND #2: SATURDAY EVENING

Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to develop across southern Minnesota Saturday afternoon and track east to the southeast toward the area. At least the southern edge of the line of storms is expected to brush far our region which for the most part is under a level two Slight Risk for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center. Areas in Wisconsin are under a higher risk and areas south of Rockford are under a lower risk for severe weather.

These storms will come ahead of a cold front that will move through very early Sunday morning. The timing on these for Saturday looks to be 6-7 p.m. through midnight. Strong damaging winds will accompany this line along with a localized flooding threat but non-damaging hail and a very low tornado threat also accompany this.

Essentially if this line holds and we heat up enough, we’ll likely see these storms. But nothing is set in stone with this line yet because we have to wait and see how Saturday’s daytime break acts.

The further north you go Saturday night, the higher severe weather risk you have. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Strong damaging winds will accompany this line along with a localized flooding threat. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The southern edge of storms will reach northern Illinois and may possibly impact our area at Saturday night. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The southern edge of storms will reach northern Illinois and may possibly impact our area at Saturday night. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.