Stephenson County Board approves reappointment of three health board members

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A sigh of relief for the Stephenson County Health Department as the county board voted to reappoint three volunteers.

The board narrowly voted against this decision after the June meeting. Following heated discussions during their July meeting Thursday evening, many switch their decision in a 15-6 vote, approving the reappointment of Dr. Clarence Parks, Lynn Mill and FHN Licensed Clinical Social Worker Shevawn Svehla.

Stephenson County board member Dale Diddens wanted a change on the board of health in June. But he and other board members come back a month later with a different opinion.

“They’re medical professionals and we need them,” says Diddens. “While the whole situation was unprecedented with the COVID vaccine and a lot of rule changes, I think we didn’t wait for background information long enough to make that decision last month.”

Those against the appointment of these three believe there needs to have been a mutually acceptable procedure to deal with the pandemic.

“What we have is the state making unscientific coercive mandates on the health board which strongly opposes coercion on them but is enforcing the government mandates on the people of Stephenson county who also strongly oppose the coercion,” says Board Member Alvin Wire.

Wire argues the county’s residents aren’t going to stand up for the health care workers if they take a stand against the state.

“Saying the health care providers you should take the risk because we want the benefits isn’t going to work.”

Those in support of the reappointment believe the board was just following orders from the state to keep its residents safe from the pandemic.

“I listened to all the stories from the families and it was difficult to listen to which is why I voted no but after talking to Craig and I think they did the best they could in a difficult situation,” says Diddens.

The state statute says the health board requires at least two medical doctors, a dentist, someone from the mental health field and another health professional.

The board also approved a request for a recreational camp on 4414 N. Tower Rd.

