Staff at Starbucks store in Rockford votes to unionize

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Barista CiCi Church works at the Perryville Road Starbucks in Rockford. While she says her job allows her to give joy to people with something as simple as a cup of coffee, there are also parts about it she wished would change.

“Some of us have worked here for over fifteen years,” said Church. “We don’t really feel like our voices are being heard when there are changes being made.”

But as of Thursday, Church finally feels their voices are being heard, loud and clear.

Workers from her store on Perryville voted yes to unionize; winning their election 16-2. This adds them to the list of the more than 100 Starbucks locations across the nation to form a union.

“We reached out to Workers United in February,” she said. “No one knows our stores better than we do.”

Church says the decision has brought an unexpected amount of support from the community.

“Every worker, regardless of the industry, will be stronger; and the community will be stronger if people have a voice on the job,” said Rockford United Labor AFL-CIO Sara Dorner.

Northern Illinois University History Professor Dr. Rosemary Feurer adds that the perspective on unions has come a long way over the past century.

“Back in the day, they’d be told to get an education, and (then) you can move up the ladder,” said Feurer.

But in today’s climate, Feurer believes that perspective is changing.

She thinks the fact that staff from big corporations like Starbucks and Amazon are unionizing, may even motivate others. In fact, Church says her team got the idea from Starbucks stores in Buffalo, N.Y.

“There is kind of a momentum; an encouragement that goes on,” said Feurer.

While Church said Thursday’s vote proves that hard work pays off, it also marks the beginning of a new chapter filled with more work.

“We are getting ready for our negotiations,” she said. “We are even planning some upcoming events.”

