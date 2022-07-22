Advertisement

Silver Dollar City employee dies after incident at amusement park

A Silver Dollar City employee died at the amusement park after being injured on Wednesday.
A Silver Dollar City employee died at the amusement park after being injured on Wednesday.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - Officials at a popular amusement park in Missouri say a park employee has died.

On Wednesday, Silver Dollar City confirmed an employee was injured in an incident and died at the park.

The park released the following statement on Thursday to KY3 regarding the employee’s death:

“It is with great sorrow that we share the loss of a Silver Dollar City employee following an incident that occurred while working late yesterday afternoon. He was a dedicated and passionate member of our Silver Dollar City family, having worked in maintenance and construction since 2017.

Our prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time. Out of respect for their privacy, we are unable to provide any further information.

Silver Dollar City is working closely with the proper entities to identify the cause.”

Park officials have not released any further immediate information but said no guests were involved in the incident and an investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Winnebago County coroner pleads guilty, resigns from office
Lombardi faces criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct charges.
Loves Park teen charged after gas leaks at Schnucks
Murphy was on parole for a previous narcotics charge at the time of his arrest.
Neighborhood complaint leads to drug bust in Rockford
Over 9,300 of three-wheeled Rykers have been recalled because a handlebar bolt can break,...
Park your motorcycle: Company says handlebar bolt can break
A new Shell gas station opens in Loves Park on Tuesday
Shell gas station opens on East Riverside

Latest News

FILE - Tina Peters, a candidate for Colorado secretary of state, recites the Pledge of...
New warrant issued for election-denying Colorado clerk
Winnebago County Health Department warns residents of COVID-19 cases.
Winnebago County COVID cases on the rise
Governor J.B Pritzker calls federal government to increase vaccines for the Monkeypox virus.
Governor Pritzker calls on Monkeypox vaccines
A group of local veterans broke ground Thursday, on a memorial honoring military members hurt...
New Rockford memorial pays homage to veterans