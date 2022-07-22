Advertisement

Secretary of State issues 2nd extension for Illinois drivers

Expiration dates on licenses and IDs are now good through December 1.
Customers wait outside the Illinois Drivers License Facility in Belvidere, Ill.
Customers wait outside the Illinois Drivers License Facility in Belvidere, Ill.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White issued a second extension Friday that helps Illinois drivers.

All driver’s licenses, ID cards and learner’s permits are now valid until December 1. The previous extension was set to end on July 31.

The extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) or CDL learner’s permits.

Customers have no need to rush into Illinois Driver Services facilities, with newly expanded online and by-mail renewals also available.

Letters from the SOS office provide customers with a needed PIN number to renew online instead of waiting in line.

Those looking to verify eligibility or obtain their PIN can call 217-785-1424 or visit https://apps.ilsos.gov/renewaldlid/eligible.jsp.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murphy was on parole for a previous narcotics charge at the time of his arrest.
Neighborhood complaint leads to drug bust in Rockford
Police say this is one of the largest drug seizures in the department's history.
Police looking for third suspect after major drug bust in DeKalb
Former Winnebago County coroner pleads guilty, resigns from office
All charges were dismissed Thursday
Charges dismissed for wife of former Winnebago County coroner
A Florida dad is named a person of interest after his daughters were stabbed and his 4-year-old...
Injured 12-year-old girl walks nearly a mile for help after sister stabbed to death, police say

Latest News

The 58 counties in red are now listed at high community level for COVID-19. There are also 36...
IDPH Acting Director: “COVID-19 is still with us and still spreading”
Following heated discussions, many switch their decision in a 15-6 vote, approving the...
Stephenson County Board approves reappointment of three health board members
Following heated discussions, many switch their decision in a 15-6 vote, approving the...
Stephenson County Board approves reappointment of three health board members
Winnebago County Health Department warns residents of COVID-19 cases.
Winnebago County COVID cases on the rise