Secretary of State issues 2nd extension for Illinois drivers

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White issued a second extension Friday that helps Illinois drivers.

All driver’s licenses, ID cards and learner’s permits are now valid until December 1. The previous extension was set to end on July 31.

The extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) or CDL learner’s permits.

Customers have no need to rush into Illinois Driver Services facilities, with newly expanded online and by-mail renewals also available.

Letters from the SOS office provide customers with a needed PIN number to renew online instead of waiting in line.

Those looking to verify eligibility or obtain their PIN can call 217-785-1424 or visit https://apps.ilsos.gov/renewaldlid/eligible.jsp.

