Advertisement

Mission of Mercy provides free dental care to stateline residents

By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - This weekend is your chance to get access to free dental work provided by thousands of volunteer dentists from around Illinois.

Mission of Mercy is offering free dental care to over a thousand residents a day from 6 a.m. on Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23 at the UW Health Sports Factory.

Volunteers at the event say this idea came about because many people who need dental work couldn’t afford it.

“A lot of people do not have dental insurance or dental coverage and even with coverage, dental care can be expensive,” said Dr. Perry Tuneberg, a volunteer and local dentist.

The goal is to provide an estimated $1 million dollars in free dental care.

Patients are seen on a first come, first serve basis. emphasis has been placed on fillings, extractions and cleanings, with the most critical dental problems receiving primary treatment. Patients are seen on a first come, first served, basis.

“Some of us can’t afford to go to dental and things like this so it was a pleasure to have them come out and do what they did for us,” said Kimberly Martin, a visitor to the event.

Alderman Chad Tuneberg secured free parking for visitors to the Sports Factory this weekend so you won’t even have to worry about the cost of parking.

Volunteers say they can only do so much with the donated money, and call on the Illinois legislature to adequately fund the Medicaid program.

“Part of this is just to highlight what the need is for access to dental care, and try to encourage our legislators to understand the need. To help us help patients,” Stacey Van Scoyoc, the President of the Illinois State Dental Society, told 23 News.

The event will close when the clinic reaches maximum capacity.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murphy was on parole for a previous narcotics charge at the time of his arrest.
Neighborhood complaint leads to drug bust in Rockford
Police say this is one of the largest drug seizures in the department's history.
Police looking for third suspect after major drug bust in DeKalb
Former Winnebago County coroner pleads guilty, resigns from office
All charges were dismissed Thursday
Charges dismissed for wife of former Winnebago County coroner
The photo attached is a possible suspect in this incident. If you have information regarding...
Suspect wanted for arson, car theft in Rockford

Latest News

Heavy police presence has been reported of an alleged shooting at Madison street.
Heavy police presence at Madison street
Enjoy some sweet treats from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 22 at Dairy Depot in Loves Park.
Dairy Depot hosts ice cream social with first responders
generic crash
Traffic heavily delayed in Rockford, as police investigate crash
Outside of Starbucks on Perryville in Rockford
Staff at Starbucks Store in Rockford votes yes to Unionize