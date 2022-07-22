Advertisement

Governor Pritzker calls on Monkeypox vaccines

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Governor J.B Pritzker calls for an increase in Illinois’ vaccination efforts against the Monkeypox virus.

He’s asked Department of Health and Human services Secretary Xavier Becerra to lead the effort to parcel out more than 4,600 doses of the vaccine throughout the state.

Governor Pritzker also sent a letter to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky and Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Dawn O’Connell about the lack of vaccines in Chicago and Illinois.

The state is the third-highest number of reported cases so far.

Cases across the state are on the rise, especially in Chicago.

Currently, the windy city has about 3,300 vaccines and will get about 2,000 more in the coming weeks.

Winnebago County has reported no cases of the Monkeypox virus.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Winnebago County coroner pleads guilty, resigns from office
Lombardi faces criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct charges.
Loves Park teen charged after gas leaks at Schnucks
Murphy was on parole for a previous narcotics charge at the time of his arrest.
Neighborhood complaint leads to drug bust in Rockford
Over 9,300 of three-wheeled Rykers have been recalled because a handlebar bolt can break,...
Park your motorcycle: Company says handlebar bolt can break
A new Shell gas station opens in Loves Park on Tuesday
Shell gas station opens on East Riverside

Latest News

Winnebago County Health Department warns residents of COVID-19 cases.
Winnebago County COVID cases on the rise
A group of local veterans broke ground Thursday, on a memorial honoring military members hurt...
New Rockford memorial pays homage to veterans
Legal deserts in Northern Illinois
Legal deserts in Northern Illinois
Severe storms this weekend
Ethan's Thursday Forecast -- 7/21/2022