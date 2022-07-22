Governor Pritzker calls on Monkeypox vaccines

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Governor J.B Pritzker calls for an increase in Illinois’ vaccination efforts against the Monkeypox virus.

He’s asked Department of Health and Human services Secretary Xavier Becerra to lead the effort to parcel out more than 4,600 doses of the vaccine throughout the state.

Governor Pritzker also sent a letter to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky and Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Dawn O’Connell about the lack of vaccines in Chicago and Illinois.

The state is the third-highest number of reported cases so far.

Cases across the state are on the rise, especially in Chicago.

Currently, the windy city has about 3,300 vaccines and will get about 2,000 more in the coming weeks.

Winnebago County has reported no cases of the Monkeypox virus.

