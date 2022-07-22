Advertisement

Freeport police: man dies in possible gang-related shooting

A Freeport man is in critical condition Thursday after suffering life-threatening gunshot wounds.
A Freeport man is in critical condition Thursday after suffering life-threatening gunshot wounds.(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Shaquille Shorter, 30 of Freeport has died after being shot multiple times last Thursday.

Shorter was listed in critical condition after what police believed to be a gang related incident.

Officers were dispatched just after 9 p.m. to the 600 block of W. Pleasant to break up a large fight.

When they arrived, they discovered Shorter inside a vehicle that had crashed into another parked car.

Shorter suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to FHN, then flown to a Rockford area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222 or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 866-TIPSNOW.

Tipsters to Stateline Area Crime Stoppers always remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Hardin found dead, ex-boyfriend in custody
Rockford woman named in murder-kidnapping; suspect arrested
Two people are killed and two others injured in overnight shooting at Sinnissippi Park in...
Two men killed, two others injured in shooting at Sinnissippi Park
Horsman Shooting
Rockford woman killed in shooting
Rockford Police investigate death in Roscoe
Rockford woman dies in Roscoe, RPD investigates
Seven men from Northeast Ohio were arrested in an online sex crime sting, authorities say.
Undercover online sex sting results in 7 arrests, officials say

Latest News

A compilation of pictures from Mike Garrigan's trip to Alaska
Postcards From Mike: Day three of the Alaska cruise
Stolen Car
Two Rockford men arrested, one at large for carjacking
Rockford University hosted a welcoming cook-out Sunday to help first-generation students get...
Rockford University welcomes students first in their family to go to college
Crusader Community Health
Crusader Health awarded $200K for school-based services
Video captured on Ring camera and goes viral on Tik Tok
Belvidere mother goes viral for home birth video