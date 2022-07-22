Freeport police: man dies in possible gang-related shooting

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Shaquille Shorter, 30 of Freeport has died after being shot multiple times last Thursday.

Shorter was listed in critical condition after what police believed to be a gang related incident.

Officers were dispatched just after 9 p.m. to the 600 block of W. Pleasant to break up a large fight.

When they arrived, they discovered Shorter inside a vehicle that had crashed into another parked car.

Shorter suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to FHN, then flown to a Rockford area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222 or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 866-TIPSNOW.

Tipsters to Stateline Area Crime Stoppers always remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.

